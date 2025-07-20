Previous
Next
last one by kametty
Photo 1506

last one

Arriving in Sweden in late July meant that we had missed the height of the wild lupin show. I did spot this lonely one though on a remote road to nowhere whilst on a walk. Most of the wild lupins are blue so it is rare to see a white one.
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact