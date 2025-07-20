Sign up
Photo 1506
last one
Arriving in Sweden in late July meant that we had missed the height of the wild lupin show. I did spot this lonely one though on a remote road to nowhere whilst on a walk. Most of the wild lupins are blue so it is rare to see a white one.
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1613
photos
47
followers
20
following
1500
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th July 2025 6:18am
Tags
flower
