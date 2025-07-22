Sign up
Photo 1508
rusty mesh
No idea why I took a photo of this....I was waiting outside the local building merchants while hubby was selecting some wood to make a new fly screen for the bathroom window in our cabin in the woods.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
orange
