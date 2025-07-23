Sign up
Photo 1509
activity
One set of visitors arrived just as the heavens opened......so the wet weather activities were unpacked and kept a small person busy whilst everyone else unpacked.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
1617
photos
47
followers
20
following
craft
