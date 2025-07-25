motor museum

After our 'dagens lunch' at a nearby eatery we visited a motor museum run by local volunteers. It houses a very eclectic variety of vehicles in various stages of decay although one section houses old tractors that have been lovingly restored and come out for vintage rally events locally. In another huge barn, 'rooms' house a vast array of 'stuff' that people have donated over the years covering a lot of items from the 1930's to the late 1990's. A lot of memorabilia and the kids were just amazed at the old things that us adults thought were modern at the time!