Photo 1513
Littorinas stones
We did a drive out to visit Västervik, a town on the Baltic coast and stopped to admire this geological wonder on the way. Apparently the stones were once under the sea and have been rounded by wave action and were revealed about 500BC.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
Album
365
Tags
stones
