Two pines by kametty
Two pines

This is my last catch up photograph of our Swedish summer holiday taken on a walk near to our cabin in the woods. There has been a lot of felling near by, but they always leave some trees standing and very quickly replant the area.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Kathryn M

