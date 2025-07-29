Previous
three boats by kametty
One of our favourite swimming places near our cabin in Sweden...the boats are used for fishing or if needed in a rescue!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Kathryn M

I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
