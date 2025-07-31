Sign up
Photo 1517
feathery grasses
I just love wild grasses when viewed against a dark background. I did find it difficult crouching down to get the shot though...my knees were letting me know how old I was!
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1628
photos
47
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
31st July 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
