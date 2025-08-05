Previous
Abstract by kametty
Photo 1522

Abstract

Still catching up with posting photos after my holiday trip to Sweden. This was just a pile of coloured papers and bags on my desk ready for recycling with a bit of creative editing.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
