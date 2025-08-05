Sign up
Photo 1522
Abstract
Still catching up with posting photos after my holiday trip to Sweden. This was just a pile of coloured papers and bags on my desk ready for recycling with a bit of creative editing.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Photo Details
Tags
abstract
