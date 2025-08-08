Previous
autumn raspberries by kametty
Photo 1525

autumn raspberries

Last summer we planted a new raspberry bed and now the canes are beginning to flower and bear fruit. The trouble is the lack of recent water.....not sure the fruit will be as big as they should be.
8th August 2025

Kathryn M

