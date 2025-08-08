Sign up
Photo 1525
autumn raspberries
Last summer we planted a new raspberry bed and now the canes are beginning to flower and bear fruit. The trouble is the lack of recent water.....not sure the fruit will be as big as they should be.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1635
photos
47
followers
20
following
418% complete
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
1526
1521
1522
1523
1524
1525
108
1526
109
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th August 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
