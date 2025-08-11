Previous
colour experiments by kametty
Photo 1528

colour experiments

Not able to get out and about after yesterdays mishap. We had finished a lovely stroll through a nature reserve and were just leaving through a gateway to walk along a quiet tarmac road to the village. Unfortunately my foot twisted badly one the uneven edge of the road and I ended up sprawled amongst the stones at the side along the edge. One very badly swollen ankle and various scrapes. I was holding my camera but fortunately although I heard it bang on the ground, the hood of the zoom lens saved it from damage.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Kathryn M

Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear about your fall, I hope you recover quickly. Lovely light in this photo
August 15th, 2025  
