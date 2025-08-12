Previous
sweetcorn progress by kametty
sweetcorn progress

Still catching up posting my photos. My foot is still badly swollen and so only managed to take this shot from my chair looking out onto our veg plot.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Kathryn M

Kathy A
That’s healthy looking corn
August 15th, 2025  
