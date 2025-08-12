Sign up
Previous
Photo 1529
sweetcorn progress
Still catching up posting my photos. My foot is still badly swollen and so only managed to take this shot from my chair looking out onto our veg plot.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
growth
Kathy A
That’s healthy looking corn
August 15th, 2025
