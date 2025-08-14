Previous
Fed up by kametty
Photo 1531

Fed up

I am being made to rest with my foot up after my fall. I am already bored with gazing at my window blinds and looking at cat hairs on them from Oskar who obviously loves to leave tell tale signs of where he's been.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Kathryn M

JackieR ace
Stop looking at them!! Hope you're feeling a bit better
August 16th, 2025  
