Photo 1531
Fed up
I am being made to rest with my foot up after my fall. I am already bored with gazing at my window blinds and looking at cat hairs on them from Oskar who obviously loves to leave tell tale signs of where he's been.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
14th August 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
shadows
JackieR
ace
Stop looking at them!! Hope you're feeling a bit better
August 16th, 2025
