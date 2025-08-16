Previous
Birthday bouquet by kametty
Photo 1533

Birthday bouquet

I had a lovely bouquet of flowers in a glass vase from my daughter....I am now in the process of deciding whether I like the strong smell of eucalyptus (some of the foliage) or not!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
