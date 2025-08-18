Sign up
Photo 1534
high key orchid
Still not able to get out and about, so spent a little time trying out some high key experiments....but still have a lot to learn as not happy with anything I produced today.
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1534
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th August 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
high-key
