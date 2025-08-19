Sign up
Previous
Photo 1535
gladioli
My sister in law always gives me gladioli for my birthday (I do love them). I always trim the ends and refresh the water often, but for some reason some of them have now got a definite lean and are no longer upright.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Kathryn M
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th August 2025 3:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gladioli
Susan Wakely
ace
Shame about the lean. Such a pretty colour though.
August 19th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Prettty
August 19th, 2025
