Previous
Photo 1536
holly
I managed to hobble into the garden to get my photo of the day.....so here are the not quite red holly berries. I rarely actually see them turn red as the blackbirds usually gobble them all up before they have the chance.
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th August 2025 3:35pm
Tags
holly
