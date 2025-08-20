Previous
holly by kametty
Photo 1536

holly

I managed to hobble into the garden to get my photo of the day.....so here are the not quite red holly berries. I rarely actually see them turn red as the blackbirds usually gobble them all up before they have the chance.
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
420% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact