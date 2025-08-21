Previous
gerbera by kametty
gerbera

This is a close up of one of the gerbera in my birthday bouquet. It has lasted well as I often find that they normally keel over before a week is out despite doing all that is suggest for looking after them.
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
