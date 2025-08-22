Previous
tiny fly by kametty
Photo 1539

tiny fly

Didn't see this fly when I took the picture as it was so small.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact