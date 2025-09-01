Previous
cats paw by kametty
Photo 1548

cats paw

I was at a loss as to what to take a picture of today...no inspiration and I felt as lazy as my cat!
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
