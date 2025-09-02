Sign up
Previous
Photo 1549
shadows
I am amazed at how quickly autumn seems to be coming....the garden is looking rather sad, but my fuchsia is still flowering.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1658
photos
47
followers
20
following
424% complete
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
1548
1549
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
2nd September 2025 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
really pretty shadow play
September 2nd, 2025
