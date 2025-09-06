Sign up
Photo 1553
In the gym
One for the nifty 50 challenge. I am very pleased with myself as since receiving my gym membership for my birthday I have gone every day that I have been at home. Will I keep it up....well only time will tell.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
nf-sooc-2025
