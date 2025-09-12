Previous
shoe rack by kametty
Photo 1559

shoe rack

Hubby finally got round to fitting the shoe racks by the back door in the utility room - just wide enough to fit between the door and the wall. Now the cat can come through the cat flap without stepping over the shoes!
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
