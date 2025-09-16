posy quilt

Well here is a shot showing a bit of progress quilting the quilt top that I put onto the frame the day before yesterday. The front rod contains the finished three quilted layers, and the back two rods hold the top and the backing with the wadding sandwiched between. Every row of quilting means I have to roll up the fabric. I am limited to how big a quilt I can do by its width and how much space it takes up when rolled. I had to buy this juki machine as it has a much bigger working space than a normal domestic sewing machine.