old 45's by kametty
Photo 1564

old 45's

We've made a start getting stuff out of the loft....so much rubbish up there, but Hubby won't be getting rid of these!

One for the nifty 50 challenge....too dark, but obviously cannot change as that would be cheating!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Kathryn M

