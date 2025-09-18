Sign up
conkers
I wonder who put these here? Me? A short walk today as my badly sprained ankle is still not right yet, but I wanted to get some fresh air.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Kathryn M
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1674
photos
47
followers
20
following
428% complete
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th September 2025 8:14am
nf-sooc-2025
