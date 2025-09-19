Previous
evening light by kametty
evening light

I was trying to capture the evening light on the hosta plants and only realised I was shooting in black and white the next day when I loaded my pictures onto the computer!
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Kathryn M

ace
