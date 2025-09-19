Sign up
Photo 1566
evening light
I was trying to capture the evening light on the hosta plants and only realised I was shooting in black and white the next day when I loaded my pictures onto the computer!
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1681
photos
47
followers
20
following
430% complete
View this month »
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
1571
1572
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd September 2025 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
