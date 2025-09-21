Sign up
Previous
Photo 1567
Home made
Home made waffles, home made yogurt and home grown raspberries....trying to avoid buying highly processed food full of preservatives and goodness knows what else, and going back to basics.
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1676
photos
47
followers
20
following
429% complete
View this month »
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st September 2025 6:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
