Photo 1572
oops
This was a totally unintentional shot. The camera slipped as I was about to press the shutter but I absolutely love it. One for the nifty 50 straight out of camera challenge as I have done absolutely nothing to it ha ha.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
1
1
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1683
photos
47
followers
20
following
5
1
1
365
X-T30
25th September 2025 10:13am
Public
nf-sooc-2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice ICM effect
September 27th, 2025
