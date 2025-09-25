Previous
oops by kametty
Photo 1572

oops

This was a totally unintentional shot. The camera slipped as I was about to press the shutter but I absolutely love it. One for the nifty 50 straight out of camera challenge as I have done absolutely nothing to it ha ha.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
Nice ICM effect
September 27th, 2025  
