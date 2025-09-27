Previous
The Crook of Lune by kametty
The Crook of Lune

Posting another picture taken the other day on our trip out.
27th September 2025 27th Sep 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
JackieR ace
Beautiful scene
September 27th, 2025  
