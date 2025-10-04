Previous
just amazing by kametty
Photo 1581

just amazing

The colour display over the tops of the houses lasted just long enough for me to grab the camera and get a quick shot....
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
