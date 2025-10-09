Sign up
Photo 1584
lighting lesson
Last night I attended a lighting lesson run by my camera club. I finally managed to get a flash to work on my camera having had help navigating all the settings and menu's that were just mind boggling and very alien to me.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1693
photos
46
followers
20
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
8th October 2025 8:23pm
Tags
portrait
April
ace
Really nice lighting. Lighting always stymies me. I totally rely on natural light, with mixed results.
October 10th, 2025
