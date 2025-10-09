Previous
lighting lesson by kametty
lighting lesson

Last night I attended a lighting lesson run by my camera club. I finally managed to get a flash to work on my camera having had help navigating all the settings and menu's that were just mind boggling and very alien to me.
Kathryn M

Really nice lighting. Lighting always stymies me. I totally rely on natural light, with mixed results.
October 10th, 2025  
