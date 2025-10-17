Previous
quilt progress by kametty
Photo 1594

quilt progress

Nearly finished the postage stamp quilt...just adding the binding. Despite having a cupboard full of material I still had to go out to buy a yard of fabric that went well with all the rainbow of colours in this quilt.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
