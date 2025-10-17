Sign up
Photo 1594
quilt progress
Nearly finished the postage stamp quilt...just adding the binding. Despite having a cupboard full of material I still had to go out to buy a yard of fabric that went well with all the rainbow of colours in this quilt.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1705
photos
46
followers
20
following
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
17th October 2025 1:33pm
quilt
