Photo 1596
ICM tartan
Filling a gap in my calendar with another ICM experiment from last week. Looks like a bit of tartan but was actually children's climbing frame in a playground.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1709
photos
46
followers
20
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th October 2025 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
icm
