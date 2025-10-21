Previous
plastic by kametty
Photo 1598

plastic

My attempt this year to grow lots of ornamental gourds so that I could do some autumn floral arrangements failed miserably. I've had to resort to buying a mixed box of plastic ones!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Dorothy ace
LOL
October 22nd, 2025  
