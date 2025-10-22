jersey dress

Not had much time for photography as I have been busy sewing. I treated myself to a combined overlocker/coverlock machine. (Serger in the US.) I had never even tried one before and had never used stretch jersey fabrics either - but I am thrilled with the result of my first foray into this new method of stitching. A number of firsts here, as I have never worn a wrap dress either but the fit of this is absolutely wonderful with a lovely drape to the full skirt. Cannot understand why I never bought one of these machines years ago!