centre parcs by kametty
Photo 1610

centre parcs

Whilst family did other things, I spent the second morning scooting around the site taking photographs. The autumn colours were beginning to look good, and the rain that was forecast didn't arrive until the afternoon.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
