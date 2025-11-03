plate full

Still catching up with photos.

We left our family at Centre Parcs after vacating our lodge and began our return journey home. A leisurely drive back to our daughters house to drop off bikes and then we called at the local garden centre for lunch. A real plate full of chicken and leek pie with 3 other veg. Then it was the 3 hour drive back home. It had been a great week, but upon arriving home the cat gave me a telling off letting me know that although he had been well looked after his routine had been upset!