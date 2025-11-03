Previous
plate full by kametty
Photo 1611

plate full

Still catching up with photos.
We left our family at Centre Parcs after vacating our lodge and began our return journey home. A leisurely drive back to our daughters house to drop off bikes and then we called at the local garden centre for lunch. A real plate full of chicken and leek pie with 3 other veg. Then it was the 3 hour drive back home. It had been a great week, but upon arriving home the cat gave me a telling off letting me know that although he had been well looked after his routine had been upset!
Kathryn M

Susan Wakely ace
A filling plate for the onward journey.
November 15th, 2025  
