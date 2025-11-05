Sign up
Photo 1613
big bang
Watched some fireworks from our bedroom window....managed to get one shot that was half decent!
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
1
0
Tags
fireworks
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice capture.
November 15th, 2025
