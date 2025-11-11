Previous
Next
Ripon cathedral by kametty
Photo 1619

Ripon cathedral

We had a return trip to Yorkshire to pick up my sewing machine that had been in for repair. The part had taken ages to source and the repairers were very very busy. Good job I had a back up sewing machine.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact