Previous
Next
Ripon cathedral screen by kametty
Photo 1621

Ripon cathedral screen

It was only when I got home I realised I didn't get a good shot of the Pulpitum Screen inside Ripon Cathedral. I am missing some heads!
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
444% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chris Cook ace
Very nice framing. With or without the heads.
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact