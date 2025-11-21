Previous
eye spy by kametty
eye spy

We have had a frosty snap....and here is a snap shot of a single footprint left by Oskar our cat!
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
