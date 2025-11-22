Previous
plying by kametty
Photo 1630

plying

Having recently attended a spinning course I was keen to make a start using my antique spinning wheel hubby bought at a second hand shop in Sweden. However, despite our herculean efforts and watching so many helpful You Tube videos we have been unable to get it to work properly. I did manage to ply two (already spun) yarns together but it was such hard work to treadle as the tension on the double drive band had to be so tight before it would work the spool and the flyer at the same time. Something is not right as I found spinning on the wheel at the course so easy once I had got used to it. I may have to find an expert restorer but in the mean time have bought a small electric one....more of that later!
Kathryn M

