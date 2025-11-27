Sign up
Photo 1632
Herdwick yarn
In this basket is some Herdwick yarn that I was given that needs to be used for something..it is rather rough to the touch so no idea yet what I will do with it.
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
0
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1745
photos
47
followers
20
following
447% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th November 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wool
