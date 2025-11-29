Previous
concentration by kametty
Photo 1637

concentration

My sewing machine had been away for repair for quite some time as it needed a new step motor and there was a problem getting one. This machine was bought during Covid and was a very expensive bit of kit so I didn't expect a part to fail so soon (literally a few weeks out of warrenty!) Another problem is the non slip material on the carrying handle that is now bio degrading and become very sticky. The repair shop said Pfaff charge £200 for a new handle and don't sell the non slip strip which is all that needs replacing. So hubby's solution (I refused to pay £200) was to remove the sticky strip and replace with a nice strip of white leather from part of a hide I had in my bits and pieces box. Not perfect, but it will have to do.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
448% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact