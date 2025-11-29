concentration

My sewing machine had been away for repair for quite some time as it needed a new step motor and there was a problem getting one. This machine was bought during Covid and was a very expensive bit of kit so I didn't expect a part to fail so soon (literally a few weeks out of warrenty!) Another problem is the non slip material on the carrying handle that is now bio degrading and become very sticky. The repair shop said Pfaff charge £200 for a new handle and don't sell the non slip strip which is all that needs replacing. So hubby's solution (I refused to pay £200) was to remove the sticky strip and replace with a nice strip of white leather from part of a hide I had in my bits and pieces box. Not perfect, but it will have to do.