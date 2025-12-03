Previous
special 2 by kametty
Photo 1641

special 2

This was the second special Christmas bauble we bought for our daughter and was one she chose herself from the shop. I remember there didn't seem to be much choice in those days for something that was a little bit 'different'.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
449% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact