Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1641
special 2
This was the second special Christmas bauble we bought for our daughter and was one she chose herself from the shop. I remember there didn't seem to be much choice in those days for something that was a little bit 'different'.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1753
photos
46
followers
20
following
449% complete
View this month »
1634
1635
1636
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd December 2025 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bauble
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close