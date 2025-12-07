Previous
red and green by kametty
Photo 1645

red and green

Another pair of baubles bought as special ones for the children way back in the early 1990's. They are now losing their colour inside the glass. I am still surprised that these have survived.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Kathryn M

ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact