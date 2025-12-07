Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1645
red and green
Another pair of baubles bought as special ones for the children way back in the early 1990's. They are now losing their colour inside the glass. I am still surprised that these have survived.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1757
photos
46
followers
20
following
450% complete
View this month »
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
3rd December 2025 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baubles
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close