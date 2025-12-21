Sign up
Photo 1659
interesting effect
I had some new window decorations of cute houses and the sun casting their shadows onto the blinds caught my eye. The effect was very short lived.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1778
photos
46
followers
20
following
455% complete
View this month »
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Latest from all albums
115
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th December 2025 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blinds
