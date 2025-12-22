Previous
baubles 2 by kametty
Photo 1660

baubles 2

Another pair of baubles bought when the children were young to add to the yearly collection. Just added a bit of snowflake overlay for a bit of fun.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
