Photo 1661
makes me smile
Still catching up with my photos from last week. This little decoration was given to me by my granddaughter a couple of years ago....obviously every time I look at it I smile.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
0
Kathryn M
ace
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1778
photos
46
followers
20
following
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
1663
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
24th December 2025 10:15am
Exif
View Info
Tags
decoration
Jennifer Eurell
ace
She is lovely
December 30th, 2025
