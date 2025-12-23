Previous
makes me smile by kametty
Photo 1661

makes me smile

Still catching up with my photos from last week. This little decoration was given to me by my granddaughter a couple of years ago....obviously every time I look at it I smile.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Kathryn M

@kametty
Jennifer Eurell ace
She is lovely
December 30th, 2025  
